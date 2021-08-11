Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $54.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

