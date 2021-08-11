Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $54.00. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 5,024 shares.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 1,053,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

