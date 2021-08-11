Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells $433,829.76 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $433,829.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,112.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 20th, Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16.

Shares of MMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 130,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,670. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

