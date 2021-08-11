Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $13,108,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $5,202,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

