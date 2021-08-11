Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maria C. Borras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.67 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $167,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after buying an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $86,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

