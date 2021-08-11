Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MRIN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Marin Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

