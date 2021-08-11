Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MRNS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 99,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,049. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

