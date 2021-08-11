Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00.

FB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,335,297. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.18. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

