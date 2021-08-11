Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 16,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.26. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.