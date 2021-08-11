MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Sells $5,873,594.58 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MKTX traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,293. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.13. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.36.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.