MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Scott Pintoff Sells 250 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.50. 141,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MarketAxess by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,453,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 112.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

