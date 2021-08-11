MarketWise (MKTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

