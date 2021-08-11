MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.76. MarketWise shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62.
MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.