Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $388.01

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $388.01 and last traded at $387.65, with a volume of 10190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $378.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.