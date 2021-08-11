Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531. Martinrea International has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

