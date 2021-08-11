Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. Martinrea International has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

