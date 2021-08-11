Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Lowered to C$16.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRETF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

