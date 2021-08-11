Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.57.

Shares of MRE stock traded down C$0.51 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.01. The company had a trading volume of 857,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,092. The stock has a market cap of C$964.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$8.98 and a twelve month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

