Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.59. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$12.52, with a volume of 170,074 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -57.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.89.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

