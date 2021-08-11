Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.