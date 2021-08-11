Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $74,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $370.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.68.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,592,280 shares of company stock valued at $477,437,434. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

