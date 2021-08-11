Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $232.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.83. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.