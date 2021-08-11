Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $3.02 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

