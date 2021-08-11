Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

