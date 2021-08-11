Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 517 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,828,628. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

