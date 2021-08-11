Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 481 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

