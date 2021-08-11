Mask Network Price Tops $7.03 on Major Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for $7.03 or 0.00015157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $110.83 million and $81.97 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00888690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043344 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,767,112 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

