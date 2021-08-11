Masonite International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,568% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.98. 11,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

