MASQ Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $723,777.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00151453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00161542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,020.22 or 0.99619237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.00877521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,717,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

