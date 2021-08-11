Massnet (MASS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.48 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Massnet has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $88.94 million and $8.48 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00091783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00111340 BTC.

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

