Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.40. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 10,126 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $191.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 25.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

