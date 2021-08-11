Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MTNB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,544. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $152.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

