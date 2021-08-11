Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Mayville Engineering accounts for approximately 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 1.19% of Mayville Engineering worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE MEC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.56. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

