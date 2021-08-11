McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. 4,301,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

