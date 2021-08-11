McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of McAfee stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. 4,301,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.
McAfee Company Profile
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.