McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Earnings Beat

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 7,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 990,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

