McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) CFO Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger Buys 20,000 Shares

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) CFO Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MUX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,385. The company has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

