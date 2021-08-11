McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Up 5.7%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 77,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,922,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

MUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 286,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

