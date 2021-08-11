McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.20% of McKesson worth $59,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 918,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,644. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.30. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

