McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.76 billion-$254.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.75 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $195.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.