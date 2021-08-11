MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn Purchases 10,000 Shares

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MDCA remained flat at $$5.42 on Wednesday. 154,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43. MDC Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MDC Partners by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 237,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MDC Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.