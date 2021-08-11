Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Achieves $866.77 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $866.77 million and $68.72 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00150750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00157321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,160.43 or 0.99672866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.28 or 0.00862149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 606,126,470 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.