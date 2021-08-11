MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

