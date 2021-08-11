Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,132 shares.The stock last traded at $33.57 and had previously closed at $33.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLA. Truist downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Medallia alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.