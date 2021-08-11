Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 41,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,132 shares.The stock last traded at $33.57 and had previously closed at $33.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

