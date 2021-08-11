Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

NYSE:MED opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

