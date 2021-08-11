Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.86 ($4.54) and last traded at €3.86 ($4.54). Approximately 7,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.93 ($4.62).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €3.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

