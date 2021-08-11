MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 497,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,465. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.55. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23.

Get MediWound alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediWound stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of MediWound worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.