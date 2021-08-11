Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

