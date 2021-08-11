megaBONK (MBONK) Market Cap Hits $236,635.09

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. megaBONK has a market cap of $236,635.09 and $4,707.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.00884716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00145330 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

