Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.50

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 20337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13.

About Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

